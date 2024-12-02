Federal Bank, Lulu Money to offer instant money transfer to India

LuLu Money is part of LuLu Financial Group, which has operations across 10 countries with more than 200 branches worldwide.

Customers can visit any of the branches of LuLu Money to do a one-time registration. After the completion of the registration process, the customers can walk into any of the branches of LuLu Money in Hong Kong to do the money transfer. Beneficiary in India will get the funds real-time and the cost for the service is HKD 20 per transaction regardless of the amount being sent.