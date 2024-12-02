Featurespace to support ClearBank efforts on fraud prevention and AML

The ARIC platforms multi-tenancy functionality, which allows ClearBank to deliver advanced fraud detection and AML transaction monitoring to multiple clients with a single deployment and without requiring additional integrations. With multi-tenancy, the bank can share specific data between its clients, while maintaining the privacy and security of customer data.

The ARIC Fraud Hub is deployed in financial institutions globally, where it risk scores more than 50 billion transaction and account interactions for its clients.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.