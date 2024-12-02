Featurespace selected by SKS365 for fraud detection

The gaming operator is Italy based and provides a growing sport betting portal, planetwin365, for more than 1.5 million registered customers in Europe. SKS365 was seeking a fraud prevention solution that provides real-time alerts of suspicious deposits and withdrawals, customisable control of risk score thresholds and comprehensive fraud analysis, tracking and reporting.

Following a competitive evaluation process, SKS365 selected Featurespace for its adaptive behavioural analytics, which model normal customer behaviours and detect anomalies, optimizing time and processes. In addition, Featurespaces ARIC Fraud Hub provides SKS365 with full control over the editing and creation of new rules, as well as a sandbox staging environment to create and test rules before live deployment.

