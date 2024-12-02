Featurespace selected by everis to enable banks fight payments fraud

As a result of the partnership, everis will deliver ARIC to banks in 16 countries, including the UK, US, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Brazil. Featurespaces ARIC platform uses machine learning to build and monitor individual behavioural profiles for customers in real time to detect anomalies and prevent fraud across all payment methods and channels.

