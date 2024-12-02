Featurespace raises GBP 25 mln for global expansion

The round also included further funding from existing investors including IP Group, Highland Europe, TTV Capital, Robert Sansom and Invoke Capital.

The funding will be used to support Featurespace’s international expansion and continued development of the company’s software capabilities.

The investment will also support the continued distribution of Featurespace’s real-time ARIC platform, which uses Adaptive Behavioural Analytics to detect anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention.