Featurespace prepares Contis for Septembers PSD2 deadline

Contis selected Featurespaces ARIC Fraud Hub in late 2018 to detect and prevent transactional fraud in real-time and began its integration in January 2019. Within three months, Featurespace and Contis completed deployment and training within Contis existing fraud prevention environment and is now detecting fraud for authorised push payments in real-time.

The integration also readies Contis for elements of the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which is set to take effect in September 2019. Featurespace is a provider of Adaptive Behavioral Analytics for fraud detection and risk management. For more information about Featurespace, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.