Featurespace launches ARIC White Label to reduce payments risk

ARIC White Label delivers the full functionality of the ARIC Fraud and Risk platform - including adaptive behavioural analytics and biometrics - allowing processors and acquirers to offer their customers fraud and risk prevention tools. Fully brandable, ARIC White Label integrates into clients systems to provide multi-tenancy, instant onboarding, full data segregation, complete control over rules, model deployment, and reporting and incident management.

With the white label solution, clients can also incorporate and combine Featurespaces Adaptive Behavioral Analytics with their existing models to build profiles of normal behaviour for every consumer and then deliver custom risk scores of each interaction at every touchpoint.

To see a live demo of ARIC White Label, visit Featurespaces booth (#2109) at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas or to schedule a demo or a meeting with Featurespace during or after the event, please contact info@featurespace.com. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.