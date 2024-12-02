Featurespace brings behavioural analytics fraud tech to Singapore

As Singapore currently has one of the highest rates of card fraud in the world, in order to combat this, in 2017 Singapore’s financial industry came together to commit to data analytics as a means of fighting financial crime.

As such, Featurespace’s technological platform uses machine learning to detect anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management, and it was developed by computer scientists in the laboratories of Cambridge University.

The real-time ARIC platform uses Adaptive Behavioural Analytics to self-learn and continuously respond to new customer data. By understanding the behaviour of each individual banking and credit card customer, ARIC identifies?new and known attacks, while blocking fraud at the moment it occurs. ARIC reduces false positives, by?70%, increasing?revenue, and reducing?customer friction.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.