Featurespace accelerates PSD2 compliance for banks in Europe

Featurespaces real-time machine learning ARIC platform is now equipped with predefined PSD2-specific data feeds and configurations – including rules and adaptive behavioral analytics – and can be enterprise-ready within three months.

The ARIC platform understands individual behaviors in real-time to detect consumer anomalies and automatically decide which transactions to escalate to Strong Customer Authentication. Using industry proven Adaptive Behavioral Analytics invented by Featurespace, ARIC enables banks to optimize for the highest fraud prevention rates, while simultaneously reducing false positives.

Headquartered in the UK and US, Featurespace offres fraud prevention solutions and is the creator of the ARIC platform, a real-time AI machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries.

