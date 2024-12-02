FE CREDIT includes support for Samsung Pay to cards

The cards can be linked to the Samsung Pay application. Cardholders can then start transacting with their mobile phone, without requiring their physical card or wallet and without requiring NFC capability at the merchant. This enables even small ticket payments, such as groceries and taxi fare.

In addition, the company has its own rewards programme, Everyday Rewards Plus. Thus, by using Samsung Pay, cardholders will be able to receive a double dip benefit of Everyday Rewards Plus Points along with Samsung Reward Points.

Founded as Consumer Finance Division of VPBank, FE CREDIT transferred all consumer finance operations to VPBank Finance Company Limited, a new independent company. It currently provides consumer lending services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, and credit cards, cooperating with approximately 3,500 partners at more than 5,000 POS.