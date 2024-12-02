FCA grants broker license to investment App Robinhood

The company’s subsidiary, Robinhood International, has received a broker’s license to bring their investing platform to customers in the UK. Over seven rounds, Robinhood has raised USD 862 million in funding to date, Crunchbase indicates.

Most recently, investors such as DST Global, Ribbit Capital and Sequoia backed the company in a USD 323 million Series E in June 2019. In January 2019, the Robinhood received a “BitLicense” from New York Department of Financial Services, bringing its US coverage to 30 states.