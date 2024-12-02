FCA considers fining Tesco Bank over cyberattack

Tesco Bank is contesting the scale of the FCA’s proposed penalty and is in active negotiations with the watchdog about it, Sky reported, citing a legal source. A “substantially lower” sum could be agreed within the next few weeks, Sky added, citing a source.

In November 2016, the retailer’s banking arm said GBP 2.5 million had been stolen from 9,000 customers in what cyber experts said was the first mass hacking of accounts at a western bank.

Tesco Bank and the FCA declined to comment.