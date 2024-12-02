FC Exchange partners Saxo Payments for multicurrency solutions implementation

The Saxo Payments Banking Circle will help FC Exchange deliver solutions across multiple currencies to its client base. FC Exchange delivers currency transfer and international payments solutions. An Authorised Electronic Money Institution (AEMI), FC Exchange is extending its product set and diversifying into new markets.

The partnership will help FC Exchange achieve its growth plans. The Saxo Payments platform will support the business as it attracts clients in new markets. In particular, the ability to issue bank accounts in 20+ currencies will help businesses selling internationally.

