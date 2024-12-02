FC Bayern Munich partners with Adyen





The German team has fans all around the world. With the help of Adyen's technology, FC Bayern can now take payments from customers wherever they are using any device and provide them with secure payment options.











All FC Bayern Munich operations, including the purchase of products at the fan store, club memberships, and Allianz Arena tickets, will make use of Adyen's payment systems. Long lines at the fan shop checkout at the arena may be avoided thanks to the deployment of Adyen's newest mobile point of sale terminal, the AMS1 model, as workers can now accept payments from wherever in the store. The club can now build smooth and uniform customer journeys that will simplify life for fans by unifying its sales channels.

Adyen assists organisations in achieving their objectives more quickly by offering end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution. The partnership with Bayern Munich highlighted by this merchant update demonstrates Adyen's long-term growth with both current and new merchants.





Fintech and football

Payments are one of the simplest ways fintech and football may interact, as with many other businesses. Digital and cashless payments have become the standard worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global shift toward the internet. It only seems natural that as match day attendance increased, so would the frequency with which they are used.

Easy, frictionless payments in stadiums are essential for maximising the fan experience and assisting in increasing income in the clubs, since thousands of people enter stadiums and purchase tickets, food, and club jerseys.

However, some clubs are starting to look at other possibilities. Contactless payments and other other payment methods are only the entry point to the prospects accessible in the fintech industry. While BNPL schemes are becoming more and more popular in ecommerce, they have also started to appear in the world of football. In order to improve the fan experience, many clubs are also beginning to explore cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.





Previous partnerships

There are no restrictions on the kinds of alliances that may be formed between fintechs and football, so it seems like any chance for the two parties to work together is advantageous to both. For instance, UEFA and AntChain have declared a five-year international cooperation centered on blockchain technologies. The businesses want to explore together how blockchain technology might further the digital transformation of the football industry and enhance the fan experiences all over the world.

Another collaboration, this one between Millawall FC, a football team, and OneID, a startup , intends to innovate online sign-in for supporters, making it simpler for them to interact with the team while purchasing tickets and products.

Last but not least, Laybuy and Manchester United formed one of the first alliances of this sort with the intention of assisting supporters in purchasing items from the Old Trafford stadium store and dividing the cost into interest-free payments over a six-week period. Laybuy investigated merging with Manchester United's other retail platforms as part of the agreement.

