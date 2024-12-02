FBI urges banks to review security in the face of ATM cashout blitz

Thus, criminals hack a bank or payment card processor and use cloned cards at cash machines around the world to fraudulently withdraw millions of dollars in just a few hours, according to cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs.

Organized cybercrime gangs that coordinate these attacks typically do so by hacking or phishing their way into a financial institution or payment card processor. Just prior to executing on ATM cashouts, the intruders will remove many fraud controls at the financial institution, such as maximum ATM withdrawal amounts and any limits on the number of customer ATM transactions daily. Moreover, they also modify account balances to make an unlimited amount of money available at the time of the transactions, allowing for large amounts of cash to be quickly removed from the ATM.

Virtually all ATM cashout operations are launched on weekends, often just after financial institutions begin closing for business on Saturday.

The FBI is urging banks to review how they are handling security, such as implementing strong password requirements and two-factor authentication using a physical or digital token when possible for local administrators and business critical roles, Brian Krebs concludes.