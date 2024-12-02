FBI seeks information from victims of crypto exchange QuadrigaCX

The questionnaire inquiries regarding the potential victims’ username, and whether they provided personal identifying documents to the exchange. The list of questions goes on to ask respondents how much money they had in QuadrigaCX as of 31 January 2019. Also, the potential victims are asked if they had any transaction records, deposit or wallet addresses, and if they ever sent or received funds using a US-based bank account.

According to Fortune, in March, the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were working together, probing the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse. Moreover, the FBI confirms its collaboration with Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the Department of Justice’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section to conduct the investigation.

Back in January 2019, QuadrigaCX’s founder passed away, but he was the only one in possession of the company’s cold wallets and private keys. As a result, the exchange ceased operations, collapsed, and took over USD 130 million worth of users’ funds with it.