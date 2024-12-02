FBI investigates payment fraud case in Teton school district

Teton district argued that the payment consisted mostly of school bond funds meant for Headwaters Construction Company, as the district planned some constructions of a new elementary school and other renovations.

Moreover, the case has been forwarded to the regional FBI agency, which will continue the investigation. However, the district is also conducting an internal investigation, as it already notified its insurance carrier, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP). In March 2017, a similar fraud case occurred when the district paid nearly USD 20,000 to a fraudulent bank account, but the funds were recovered through ICRMP.