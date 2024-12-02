FBI finds Nigerian executive responsible of USD 11 mln email scam at Caterpillar

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has issued an arrest warrant in Okekes name for alleged conspiracies to commit computer and wire fraud. According to the FBI affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest warrant, Okeke had been running BEC scams since at least 2016, with some of his partners being involved in scams even before that.

Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group, involved in construction, agriculture, oil and gas, telecoms and real estate, who in 2016 was added by Forbes to its ‘Africas 30 under 30’ young business owners, according to Bleeping Computer.

Together with his co-conspirators, the fraudster worked on creating phishing pages for online services used by various businesses in the US. In April 2018 Okeke and his associates sent a phishing email to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Unatrac Holding, which is the export sales office for Caterpillar industrial and farming equipment.

In about a week between April 11 and April 19, 2018, Unatrac processed about 15 fraudulent payments and in total, the company sent nearly USD 11 million to overseas accounts, and most of it could not be recovered.