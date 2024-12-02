Fazolis Restaurants completes rollout of Crossmatch U.are.U fingerprint readers

Each of the over 200 Fazolis corporate and franchise locations across 26 states were upgraded to use biometrics at the point-of-sale (POS) to ensure correct staffing levels and reduce fraud.

Prior to biometrics, Fazolis employees used 4-digit PINs for access control at the POS. This form of authentication enabled employees to use each others PINs to clock in and out, leaving management with an inaccurate picture of staff availability. It was also too easy for employees to obtain manager credentials and perform unauthorized transactions, draining away hard-won profits. Crossmatch fingerprint readers are already integrated as an option with the majority of POS hardware and software systems.