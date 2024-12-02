Fawry partners with PayMe to support e-payments for expats

Specifically, Fawry Dahab, a subsidiary of the e-payment firm Fawry, has entered into a partnership agreement with PayMe to facilitate financial transactions and bill payments for Egyptian expatriates residing in the Gulf region and worldwide. Through the PayMe smartphone application, users will be able to conduct electronic transactions in Egypt from abroad.

This partnership allows millions of Egyptian expatriates to manage various payments, including service bills, educational fees, licensing expenses, memberships, insurance premiums, and other financial transactions within Egypt, using the PayMe application.

PayMe intends to expand its services beyond bill payments to cater to the diverse needs of expatriates, collaborating with partners in multiple countries to widen its global service offerings. According to zawya.com, Fawry Dahab's focus is on Egyptian expatriates, with a target audience of over 12 million individuals, aiming to provide new payment services and financial technology solutions to meet their needs.

Other developments from Fawry

In December 2023, Fawry announced its collaboration with POS Mission, aimed at supporting electronic restaurant management solutions. This joint effort was geared towards introducing a comprehensive electronic restaurant management solution leveraging Fawry's POS machines. The initiative aimed to provide entrepreneurs with robust support, aiding cafes and restaurant proprietors in managing their operations effectively.

In adherence to the agreement, Fawry and POS Mission expressed their commitment to integrating their respective solutions to enhance restaurant and cafe systems. The focus was on optimising business processes, supporting operational efficiency, and elevating customer service standards. Furthermore, the partnership endeavoured to improve security protocols thus mitigating the risks associated with credit card fraud through reliable protective measures.

In the same month, Fawry partnered with Hulul to improve e-payment services for SMEs via artificial intelligence. Hulul Company, supported by WideBot, is an Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot-building platform in the MENA region. The collaboration between these two entities aimed to integrate Fawry's electronic payment systems with Hulul's services, focusing on digital transformation and artificial intelligence to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In essence, the collaboration aimed to leverage Fawry's expertise in payment solutions and Hulul's advanced AI-driven digital transformation services. The primary objectives included altering the operational landscape for SMEs in the digital sector and providing them with various tools to drive growth and improve efficiency as well as customer experiences.