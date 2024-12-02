Fawry joins forces with POS Mission



This collaboration is set to launch a 360 solution for electronic restaurant management based on Fawry’s POS machines to provide support and assistance to entrepreneurs and help them assist cafes and restaurant owners in handling their work effectively.





Under this agreement, Fawry and POS Mission aim to enhance restaurant and cafe systems by integrating their solutions. The collaboration focuses on streamlining business operations, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experiences. Additionally, the partnership aims to enhance security measures, thereby reducing the risk of credit card fraud through solid protection measures.





Fawry seeks to improve the citizens’ quality of life and services and facilitate all financial transactions within the framework of its commitment to the Egyptian market by contributing to spreading the culture of digital transformation and digitisation and providing multiple electronic services to all the various sectors of the country.





According to the officials from the company, Fawry is interested in establishing effective partnerships in the food and beverage industry using the latest financial technologies to attract more different customer segments, enhance restaurant management systems, meet different customer needs, and improve their experience effectively.





This partnership seeks to not only improve the efficiency of the restaurant sector but to also enhance customer experience, reduce transaction costs, and provide a better experience to its customers.





More about Fawry and its recent partnerships

Based in Egypt, Fawry caters to both the banked and unbanked population, facilitating electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups, and several other digital services, including e-ticketing and cable TV. The company allows corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments via multiple platforms such as websites, mobile phones, and POS terminals. It has a network of 36 member banks, over 310,000 agents, and a mobile platform, processing an average of 4 million transactions daily, while serving an estimated customer base of 50 million users quarterly.







In December 2023, Fawry partnered with Hulul to improve e-payment services for SMEs via artificial intelligence. Hulul Company, supported by WideBot, is an Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot-building platform in the MENA region. The collaboration between these two entities aims to integrate Fawry's electronic payment systems with Hulul's services, focusing on digital transformation and artificial intelligence to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Under the agreement, Fawry will deliver its fintech services to Hulul's network of SMEs by implementing a payment link through an AI-powered automated chat feature.



