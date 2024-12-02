Fattmerchant unifies payments through integrated platform Omni

All of the data captured is displayed through a dashboard allowing members to integrate bi-directionally into other business software, like QuickBooks Online, then report and send payments to their choice of ecommerce solution while having a merchant management tool and a marketplace of additional business tools and applications.

The platform is aimed to transform the way business owners manage their payments through processing and data analytics. Members are able to accept card-present and card-not-present payments transactions through a variety of solutions, from EMV terminals, mobile, virtual terminals and ecommerce - all housed in a single API.

In addition, members have the ability to track sales trends, customer loyalty information, inventory management, transaction histories, batch reports, account information and anything else needed to collect payment from customers. The marketplace also enables members to leverage additional business solutions such as Fattmerchant’s QuickBooks integration. The marketplace also offers RESTful API, software development kits for Android, iOS, and FattmerchantJS for web.