Fattmerchant to launch bi-directional QuickBooks online integration

The release of the QuickBooks Online account integration and Fattmerchant - an integrated payment solution with omnichannel technology and a subscription-based model - allows data to flow seamlessly and securely back and forth from each platform.

This feature enables Fattmerchant’s platform to streamline the payments and accounting processes for merchants. The bi-directional syncing component allows for both apps to be updated as soon as a change is made to either one. More precisely, if an invoice is paid from either QuickBooks Online or Fattmerchant’s platform, each respective platform will show this payment. The concept applies for voids and refunds as well.