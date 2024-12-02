Fattmerchant closes USD 10.5 mln in series C funding

The funding will help the company to propel the launch and distribution of a product in the latter stages of 2018 that is aimed to transform the way business owners manage their payments.

It is the first card-present and card-not-present solution that is housed under a single application programming interface (API) and allows business owners to understand the true health of their business under one dashboard, one merchant account, one subscription and one unified platform. It is also the first payment platform to integrate natively into QuickBooks Online with bi-directional synchronising.

The company’s continued investment into its open API and instant onboarding through payment facilitation (PayFac) has led to the growth of channel partnerships for integrated software vendors (ISVs).