Faster EMV transactions for Visa card holders

In a recent report, Visa claimed that the software upgrade will eliminate time-intensive transactions that US customers have been griping about since the new credit card chip technology came into play earlier this year.

While chip cards have been adopted and generally accepted by customers, there have been some complaints that the chip transactions take longer, said Stephanie Ericksen, VP of risk products at Visa.

The effort behind the software upgrade will be deployed between now and October for Visa debit and credit cards. The report states the technology could possibly be used by MasterCard and American Express for their cards as well.