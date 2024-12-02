



Fasten is a financial technology company that offers the Fasten Rewards Visa Card. This card is designed to provide value to both consumers and dealerships by simplifying car payments and fostering loyalty in the automotive industry. With the Fasten Rewards Visa Card, drivers can earn rewards on auto-related expenses, such as monthly car lease and loan payments, which typically amount to around USD 12,000 annually for American drivers.

Through its involvement in Visa’s program, Fasten is granted access to various resources, including Visa’s marketing tools, simplified onboarding with partners like BIN sponsors, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Improving car ownership and dealer loyalty

The Fasten Rewards Visa Card provides multiple earning tiers: users can earn 3x points on purchases and services from Fasten partners; 2x points on auto-related expenses such as fuel, insurance, parking, tolls, EV charging, and car washes; and 2x points on car lease or loan payments. All other purchases earn 1x points.

Accumulated points can be redeemed for various rewards, including vehicle maintenance, down payments at participating dealerships, cashback, gift cards, and soon, travel rewards. The card is available in both digital and physical formats and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Through its collaboration with Visa, Fasten aims to improve user access to rewards, strengthen its presence in the fintech ecosystem, and continue supporting drivers and dealerships with financial tools.

Other developments from Visa

In June 2025, Visa unveiled a new series of initiatives focused on incorporating artificial intelligence into digital payments and commerce throughout the Asia Pacific region.These updates were presented at the Asia Pacific Media Showcase, detailing a fresh strategy to integrate AI into the regional commerce framework and updated partnerships across various sectors.