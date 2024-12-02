



Car-related expenses remain one of the highest non-discretionary costs for Americans, with average annual spending exceeding USD 12,000 per vehicle. The Fasten Rewards Visa Card aims to transform these recurring costs into tangible rewards. Cardholders can earn:

3x points on purchases at featured merchants known as Fasten Partners;

2x points on auto loans, leases, and insurance payments;

2x points on all automotive category purchases;

1x point on all other transactions.

These points can be redeemed for statement credits, retail gift cards, or travel, making the card a flexible tool for both automotive and everyday spending. The card has no annual fee and is accepted globally wherever Visa is accepted, with both digital and physical formats available.





Improving car ownership and dealer loyalty

The Fasten Rewards program is designed not only for consumers but also for dealers. Participating dealerships can offer accelerated points and exclusive discounts to cardholders. This benefit encourages repeat visits, higher satisfaction scores, and the opportunity to increase OEM incentive eligibility.











By integrating loyalty-driven incentives directly into the vehicle ownership cycle, dealers can improve the customer experience and differentiate themselves in a competitive automotive market.

With US auto loan debt surpassing USD 1.62 trillion, Fasten positions its card as a way to alleviate some of the financial strain associated with car ownership. By rewarding routine purchases such as gas, tolls, tune-ups, and insurance, the company aims to create a more rewarding and sustainable ownership experience.





Changing dealership landscape

The launch of the Fasten Rewards Visa Card comes at a time when dealerships are actively seeking new ways to retain customers and improve the buying experience. By integrating a loyalty program directly tied to vehicle expenses, Fasten offers a distinctive solution that benefits both consumers and automotive businesses.

The Fasten Rewards Visa Card is now available to US consumers, with dealership enrolment in the Fasten Partner program already underway.