Fashion retailers join Cheddar to offer savings on purchases

Launching on the app’s cashback platform, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger will offer Cheddar users cashback on any online purchase, joining a growing list of fashion brands on the app, including House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Ganni, USC, and more.









Customers save on every purchase made through Cheddar

These collaborations will see Cheddar users earning up to 10% cashback on purchases made online, with the cashback available in the app’s balance within 30 days. App users can redeem their cashback at any time, depositing it directly into their linked bank account instantly.

Cheddar’s officials stated that they’re happy to be partnering with two popular fashion and lifestyle brands to extend their cashback offers. The new partnerships will showcase their ability to differentiate between online and in-store transactions using Open Banking for the first time.

Cheddar users can earn up to 20% retail cashback on the app, online and in-store at some of their favourite retailers. Unlike other cashback platforms, Cheddar’s free app requires no link clicks or codes from users. One simply connects his existing bank accounts to the app to easily earn while spending on his debit and credit cards, building up savings.





What does Cheddar do?

At Cheddar, they’re helping everyone save and earn more, creating an ecosystem independent of legacy cards and rules.

Their instant payments and rewards platform has many benefits to consumers and businesses and enables value creation through Open Banking with one’s existing UK bank account, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The app provides a mobile payment and rewards solution that solves inefficiencies in existing technologies and financial systems, innovating how people spend and manage money.