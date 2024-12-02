Fashion retailers favour style when it comes to AR/VR, Klarna study shows

The research, which surveyed 2,000 shoppers and 50 decision makers in fashion retail, highlights the discrepancy between what fashion shoppers want in the future and what retailers plan to deliver.

Fashion retailers are interested in the latest tech trends, while they still find the fundamentals a challenge. A fifth of these retailers admit they are still struggling to get the basics right when it comes to digitisation, and 42% agree they are so focused on getting online right that in-store technology is not a priority.

According to the research, the situation is in contrast to what consumers say they actually want, with 73% stating they value shopping in store, as it offers a human experience that cannot be recreated online. Technology that takes measurements, so consumers can be sure items fit before buying (42%), and access to the same level of discounts in-store as they can access online (49%) were both top of the wish-list for consumers. In addition, 31% of shoppers wanted to be able to pay later or pay after delivery, without their card.

The research also uncovers the fact that there is a growing demand for a more personalised shopping experience that combines the feeling and advantages of in-store shopping with the convenience and choice of online. 49% of shoppers said when they shop in store they miss the personalised offers they receive online, whilst 46% said they think online shopping is more convenient than in store.

