



Serving customers across the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, the agreement between Farfetch and Volt, which operates as the real-time payment partner to the former, is set to allow users to conduct instant payments directly from their bank accounts. Through this real-time payment integration, Farfetch customers can complete payments by choosing Pay by Bank at checkout, selecting their financial institution, and approving the payment in their banking app via biometric authentication.











By delivering this payment solution at checkout, the two companies intend to optimise the purchase experience and accelerate the settlement process, as real-time payments are conducted through domestic instant rails, allowing immediate fund transfers. Also, Pay by Bank works towards mitigating chargebacks and minimising card fraud risks, in addition to card processing fees being lifted.

Volt’s Pay by Bank and how it will benefit Farfetch’s users