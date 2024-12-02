Farfetch, JD.com expand ecommerce partnership

Under the agreement, Toplife will merge into Farfetch China while Farfetch will gain an entry point on the JD.com app, providing JD.com’s 300 million customers with access to more than 3,000 brands via Farfetch’s network of over 1,000 luxury brand and boutique partners.

The partnership builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, started in July 2017. Since then, Farfetch has leveraged JD.com’s logistics capabilities in China.

Through this expanded agreement with JD.com, Farfetch will offer the full suite of Farfetch’s technology and logistics platform to brands that aim to reach luxury consumers in China.