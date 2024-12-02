Farahm digitises freight industry through online platform

Farahm is aiming to provide digital services for shipping to goods transportation companies and owner-operated trucks in the local market. It is localising its B2B platform to adjust according to the needs of the local market.

Farahm is focusing to mobilise the key stakeholders of the local freight industry by digitizing the business process for transporting goods without disrupting someone’s business or existing commitments. Various local businesses, especially the fast-moving consumer goods companies, have to deliver goods that may require over 50 trucks per day, sometimes amounting to 150. With Farahm, the shippers and the transporters will be able to manage all their daily orders through an online portal and the Android/iOS App and reach out to more players.

The platform can be used by players that require transport and logistics management in terms of:

Documentation

Printing of digital waybill

Fully automated online invoicing,

Time and location stamping throughout the transportation process (the information will be collected through Gulfreight Driver APP)

Farahm is also digitising payments and urging the stakeholders to use digital payments services to eliminate the need for handling petty cash.