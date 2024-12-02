



Family Law Cafe, known for its focus on divorce, finances, and child custody cases, prioritises client care and operational efficiency. By integrating Atoa’s digital payment solution, the platform aims to reduce administrative friction and alleviate the stress often associated with traditional payment methods.











Clients now receive payment links via SMS through Atoa, alongside options like credit cards and manual bank transfers. This direct payment method allows users to make instant payments without needing to enter card details or log into online banking portals, accelerating case onboarding and improving cash flow.





Replacing legacy systems with real-time payment technology

Before implementing Atoa, Family Law Cafe relied heavily on credit and debit card transactions and manual bank transfers. Since switching, the time required to chase payments has decreased, with staff now able to send one-click reminders that clients respond to in seconds.

The adoption of Open Banking payments has also contributed to business growth. By reducing the friction involved in fee collection, Family Law Cafe is now able to start cases more quickly and serve a higher volume of clients. Furthermore, Atoa’s system gives the business complete visibility over all pending and completed transactions.

In addition to improving client experience, Atoa’s platform helps reduce transaction costs by up to 50% compared to traditional card fees. The Open Banking model eliminates intermediaries, offering a more affordable and direct route for collecting legal service payments.

As law firms increasingly look for ways to digitise their operations, Family Law Cafe’s adoption of Atoa highlights the growing relevance of Open Banking in legal services. By enabling instant, secure, and user-friendly payments, Atoa is supporting firms in delivering timely support to clients while improving internal efficiency and reducing costs.