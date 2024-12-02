FairFX launches international business account for small businesses

The account, under the name “Fair Everywhere”, comes with a Mastercard card, and low fees for international transactions. The account is initially only available to 1,000 customers.

It allows users to manage their balances and transactions in one account through the app in sterling, euro or US dollars. Users can also get cashback rewards at selected retailers, and automate bill payments.

The company will be also launching additional subscription tiers for businesses turning over different amounts and introducing a pay-as you-go pricing option.

The Fair Everywhere cards will also be issued by the FairFX Group, after the group became a principal member of Mastercard in 2017.