FactSet rolls out FactSet KYC for customer due diligence

The solution helps the US-company’s clients in streamlining their KYC due diligence process. The new application combines KYC RPA with FactSet content and public registries, to boost the customer due diligence process.

It aims to provide the users with the ability to automate repetitive activities, execute repeat policies, access data involving corporate hierarchies, sanctions information and analyse customer and geographical risk factors in depth. In addition, the users will also be able to apply risk indicators, schedule automated customer reviews and generate an audit trail.