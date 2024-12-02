Factoryz partners with Mangopay





Following this announcement, Factoryz is expected to facilitate the resale and reuse of equipment and materials following this year’s global sporting events that took place in Paris. Through this partnership, Mangopay is set to power the payments and transactions on its circular economy platform.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

The Fcatoryz platform was developed in order to enable clients to sell unused or nearly new products to other businesses and private clients, aiming to help them comply with sustainability regulations and design revenue streams for surplus goods. In addition, Mangopay’s embedded end-to-end payments flow is set to provide Factoryz users with a secure and efficient payment experience, directly within the platform for the first time.

Factoryz was chosen to organise the reuse of materials and overall equipment which became available at the end of the global sporting events that were held in France during the summer of 2024. Mangopay is set to provide its solutions that were developed to enable platforms to build personalised and automated payment journeys, thereby facilitating revenue growth, as well as improving customer experience and optimising the fraud prevention processes. As sustainability represents an increasingly critical part of business strategy for modern organisations, the payment solutions of the companies will play a vital role in the circular economy of the region.



