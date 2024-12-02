Factor4 launches gift card with Maverick Payments

Accoding to a study conducted by Incisiv, the shift to ecommerce will be permanent, with digital gift card adoption projected to boost by 23% until 2025, which represents a good opportunity for merchants to capture more market share.

The new partnership enables agents and ISOs to offer merchants an omnichannel gift card solution, fully connected to Maverick’s payments processing platform. This way, merchants can sell gift cards directly from their WooCommerce and Shopify stores, simplifying the process for them and buyers.

Factor4 will bring in the expertise, custom service, and technology, while Maverick will add the easy fast onboarding process which will ultimately benefit both merchants and customers by providing a seamless online shopping experience.