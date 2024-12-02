FaceTecs ZoOm updated with new biometric features

The aim of this initiative is to make onboarding and ongoing authentication easier, and the decision was based on customer and partner feedback. As such, the initial biometric capture process has been updated with a prompt to ‘Get Ready’. Moreover, the Age Estimation feature of ZoOm enables users to anonymously access to age-gated products without the use of a photo ID, while the Identity Check function matches users with small device SDKs.

The company believes that its Certified Liveness Detection provides certainty that the person requesting access is both the legitimate person and is physically present. The new features are being offered at no additional cost to allow for easy adoption.