FaceTec authentication is now Level-1 and Level-2 anti-spoofing certified

Following a 100% Level-1 anti-spoofing certification in August 2018, the Level-2 test validates the effectiveness of anti-spoofing Liveness Detection technology against realistic 3D artifacts and masks worn by living human testers. The iBeta PAD certification is the only test guided by the ISO 30107 global biometric testing standard.

ZoOm is a secure face authentication software and it integrates into any iOS or Android app or web page, delivering biometric security and user convenience across platforms. Developers can download the fully functional demo apps directly from ZoOmLogin.com for iOS, Android and webcams. Developer SDK accounts are available with plugin support for Xamarin, Appcelerator/Titanium, Phonegap, Cordova, Ionic and React Native.