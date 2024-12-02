FacePhi rolls out a "zero risk" security product for the banking sector

This integral product combines six different tools designed to identify its user through facial, optical, fingerprint, signature, and voice recognition, which turns the product into a “zero risk” security system specially addressed to financial entities.

More specifically, inPhinite is divided into six segments of specialized security products, which includes Sephi, for face recognition; SelphID, a digital onboarding; Look&Phi focused on periocular recognition; 4Phingers, designed for fingerprint touchless recognition; SignPhi, for signature authentication; and Phivox, for voice recognition.

A US-based company specialized in fingerprint recognition and another focused on voice recognition systems have teamed up with FacePhi to develop the product. Also, a South Korean company has collaborated with the Spanish brand in order to improve signature recognition systems.

FacePhi, based in Alicante (Spain), is already working with 25 different financial entities worldwide, providing service to more than 6 million users and performing 500 million authentications thanks to its systems.

The product will be presented at Money 2020, which will be held between the 21st and the 24th October in Las Vegas.