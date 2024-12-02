FacePhi partners with Banco del Sol for onboarding services

As per the agreement, Banco del Sol will be deploying FacePhi’s SelphID solution for customer onboarding and authentication. With this partnership, FacePhi has found another partner for its onboarding services in Argentina. FacePhi’s current partners include banks in Ecuador and Peru, with the company reaching an agreement with Argentina’s Banco Supervielle back in April 2019, as well.

The Banco del Sol alliance was formed in conjunction with Compusistem, FacePhi’s technology partner in Argentina. As such, Banco del Sol will be leveraging SelphID to onboard new customers through the web and its mobile app. The solution negates the need to go to a physical branch location, allowing customers to open new accounts with facial recognition tech that matches a selfie against an official government-issued ID.