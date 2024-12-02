FacePhi, Neoris to use biometric tech in digitalisation projects

The agreement will see Neoris use FacePhi’s biometric technologies utilised in digitisation projects with its clients. FacePhi indicated that among the examples of these projects, one is the creation of a digital ID solution based on facial recognition and a blockchain ledger system, which enables end customer onboarding and authentication across multiple channels.

The collaboration will cover activities across the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The partnership with Neoris is part of a larger effort to ensure that FacePhi is reaching all potential market opportunities.