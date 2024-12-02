FacePhi integrates facial recognition tech into Bantotal products

Bantotal is a banking market leader in Latin American, according to Biometric Update. FacePhi delivers biometric products to the financial services sector. The company’s Selphi solution uses a standard smartphone camera for biometric verification, allowing banks to comply with ‘know your client’ regulations on a smartphone.

The Spain-based mobile biometrics specialist saw a 307% gain in profit in 2017 and now claims more than 20 banks among its client roster, including two of the world’s biggest institutions, HSBC and ICBC, the online publication continues.