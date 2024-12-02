FacePhi extends its selfie-based authentication solution with HQ in South Korea

The FacePhi APAC already has an office, located in the city of Pangyo, considered South Korea’s Silicon Valley. It’s being headed by Dongpyo Hong, who has assembled a domestic team including marketing and biometric technology specialists. The FacePhi APAC office, located in the busy Work&All business center, will begin operations in June 2019.

The APAC subsidiary’s launch comes after FacePhi issued its 2018 fiscal year update in 2019, in which the company detailed increases in turnover. FacePhi offers a selfie-based authentication solution and launched inPhinite platform in 2018, signalling its plans for greater expansion.