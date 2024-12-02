FacePhi biometric digital onboarding tech selected by Banco Bolivariano

The aim of this collaboration is to enable clients to open accounts through the bank’s web channel or IOS or Android mobile app with just a selfie. Since 2015, FacePhi has had tech collaborations with three other financial institutions in Spain.

The agreement is a reinforcement of the commercial development that FacePhi has begun in Q1 2019, and it increases the number of FacePhi customers to over 30 financial institutions worldwide. The company reports more than 500 million authentications through its biometrics recognition technology over 2018.