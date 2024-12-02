FaceCake and Company.com to expand AR-enabled commerce

This AR ‘Self-Serve’ capability will provide instant sign-up options with automated onboarding, making the integration of FaceCake’s immersive AR technology a frictionless process, regardless of the size of the retailer or brand. The global launch of the AR Self-Serve platform is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

FaceCake’s patented AI/AR Shopping platform and scalable AR product creation will be leveraged with the Company.com Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for a broader reach. Company.com’s DXP includes client onboarding, automated marketing and billing, and identity and access management. Retailers and brands will be provided with dashboard-like features to access the latest in FaceCake’s real-time AI/AR offering.

The offering includes FaceCake’s range of AR Virtual Try-On in product categories like glasses, cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, accessories, shoes, and more. FaceCake’s try-before-you-buy AR increases shopper engagement and conversion rates while decreasing returns, as per the press release.