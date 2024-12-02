Facebook to launch Facebook Pay in the US

The new service rolls out in the US starting this week on the Facebook app and Messenger and will become available on Instagram and WhatsApp down the road. The service can be used for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, payments between individual users on Messenger, and purchases from Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace.

Users only have to enter their payment method once, and then Facebook will save the information for future transactions. Users will also have the choice to set up Facebook Pay app by app or set it up for use across apps.

Although the service is separate from Calibra, Facebook’s controversial blockchain product, Facebook Pay could be a way for Facebook to test out the e-payment market.