Facebook to ease ban on cryptocurrency related ads

However, it would continue its ban on those tied to binary options and initial coin offerings. Interested advertisers can fill out an application that includes information on licensing and whether their currency is publicly traded to help Facebook determine their eligibility.

At the beginning of 2018 the social media network announced a ban on advertisements for “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency”. Still, in May 2018, Facebook formed a new experimental blockchain group, led by former Messenger executive David Marcus, to focus on the technology that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, according to CNBC.