Facebook runs trial in Thailand to let users pay for goods

Qwik, a product powered by 2C2P company, allows users to make payment via a credit card, debit card or bank transfer online, techcrunch.com reports. Once a user taps the link, it redirects them to a new site where they can enter their credit/debit card details or provide their bank account which, with authorization, triggers a bank transfer like an ATM.

Buyers and sellers connect on Facebook but agree the final steps and payment via Line, Thailand’s chat app with 30 million users in the country. Or, as is increasingly happening, Instagram is the ‘store front’ for social commerce sellers to find their customers, with deals completed at non-Facebook properties like Shopee, a social commerce app from unicorn Garena.

In Thailand 33% of the total ecommerce spend is going through Facebook and Instagram and ending on Line.