Facebook releases advertising tools targeting global users

The Audience Network extends Facebook’s targeting to third-party apps, which allows it to show users the right ads, which match their interests.

Moreover, the service helps publishers and developers expand business by showing Facebook ads to users and thus monetizing their apps globally. The network consists of over 1.5 million active Facebook advertisers.

Developers and publishers can choose from the multiple ad formats offered by the Audience Network, including native, banner and interstitial, to show the ads that best work for their app. Native ads are most adjustable, allowing publishers to customize them so that they match within their app.

Many apps, like Le Monde or Deezer, have designed native ads, which blend in with their app. Publishers and developers interested in being a part of the Audience Network can apply and begin implementation once the application is accepted.

Besides launching the Audience Network, Facebook also introduced local awareness ads to help businesses reach more customers. They aim to make advertising for local businesses.

Local awareness ads can be created using the Ads create tool on Facebook and entering the business address for localized results. Advertisers can adjust the age and gender of their audience, along with a budget and duration for the ad.